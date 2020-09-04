Share:

PESHAWAR - Two ministers were inducted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabi­net as they took the oath of offices here on Thursday.

Governor Shah Farman admin­istered the oath to Shahram Khan Tarakai and Anwar Zeb Khan at a ceremony in the Governor House.

Besides CM Mahmood Khan, Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Law Sultan Khan, Minister for Culture and Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, Food Minister Qaland­ar Lodhi, Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Lo­cal Government Kamran Bangash, MPAs and secretaries of various departments were also present on the occasion.

It is worth mentiong that Anwar Zeb Khan, elected from Bajaur dis­trict, is a newcomer to the KP cabi­net and is elected for the first time while Shahram has already served as a minister both in the incum­bent government as well as the previous cabinet headed by Per­vez Khattak in KP.