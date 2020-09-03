Share:

On 18 August Prime Minister Imran Khan completed his two years of tenure. Initially, Imran Khan stated that the first six months would be difficult but after that the Economy would flourish. But after completing two years of his tenure, he has not given us a single project from which our economy can be boosted up. The youth had high hopes in Khan’s leadership but they have been disappointed. However we still remain hopeful. We hope that Imran Khan now will learn from his mistakes and will do something for the betterment of the poor and youth of the country.

GHULAM MUSTAFA BALADI,

Jamshoro.