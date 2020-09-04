Share:

ISLAMABAD- Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) is a new component of aviation system based on cutting-edge developments in aerospace technologies, offering advancements which may open new and improved civil/commercial applications as well as improvements to the safety and efficiency of civil aviation, informed a spokesman on Thursday. He said it includes model aircrafts, drones, quad copters, and air balloons etc. Its use is increasing in the whole world and has opened new challenges for countries to regulate the usage of this technology. At the initiative of Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the Aviation Division has taken a leap forward and has drafted a comprehensive UAS policy to facilitate and promote the use of UAS for civil purposes by ensuring safety and security.

The policy broadly covers usage of UAS for recreational, non-recreational, sports, photography, media coverage, commercial, agriculture, and many more purposes, he said adding that once the policy is formulated, it will open new ventures for local industry and will provide incentive to people and business community to make best use of it. The draft policy has been circulated to all stakeholders for their valuable views and comments, he mentioned. After consideration and incorporation of feedback from the concerned stakeholders, the draft policy shall be placed before the appropriate forum for approval, the spokesman said.