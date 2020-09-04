Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis wants the International Cricket Council (ICC) to consider using only one brand of ball in Test cricket as the fast bowlers find it difficult to adjust while playing in different conditions across the globe. “I have been a big advocate of the Dukes ball for many years but I feel that only one brand of ball should be used around the world for Test cricket,” Younis wrote in a column for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Thursday. “It doesn’t matter which brand but the ICC should make that decision. It’s hard for bowlers to adjust to using different types of ball when they play around the world.” Pakistan played with the Dukes brand during their tour of England, where the visitors lost the three-Test series 0-2. Besides Dukes, Kookaburra and Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) are the other two cricket balls mainly used in international matches. While India uses SG, England, Ireland and the West Indies use Dukes and all other countries use Kookaburra. The ICC has banned the use of saliva to shine the ball in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.