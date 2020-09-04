Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - A woman who was coming to court with her mother and brother was shot dead by her ex-husband. According to the details, Kausar Bibi, a resident of Chak 140 P Tibba Manthar, alongwith her mother Mukhtaran Mai and brother Shaukat Ali, was coming to the court on a motorbike yesterday when her ex-husband Wazir Ahmed, a resident of Headwali, opened fire on his. ex-wife Kausar His ex-wife was killed on the spot while the other 2 were rushed to hospital. for medical treatment with the help of rescue squad. Police took the body of Kausar into custody and handed it over to heirs for burial after postmortem while search for the accused has started.