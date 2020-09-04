Share:

ISLAMABAD - Work on Karachi Circular Rail­way will be started during cur­rent fiscal year and will be com­pleted by 2023.

It was discussed in the progress review meeting of Karachi Circu­lar Railway (KCR) project which met here with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair. Secretary Railway, CEO PPP Authority and senior officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that work has started on various phases of KCR project and timely completion of each phase would be ensured. The Ministry of Rail­ways is also constantly in touch with the Sindh government and work on underpasses at various places is expected to start soon.

Asad Umar directed Pakistan Railways to formulate a system of public-private partnership for the third phase of KCR project. He said that Karachi Circular Railway was an important project which would not only provide modern trans­port facilities to the people of Ka­rachi but would also be a very at­tractive project for investment.

It was decided in the meeting that necessary steps would be tak­en immediately to involve private sector in the project. A consult­ant will be hired for the project and the process in this regard will be initiated within next couple of weeks. The process will be com­pleted within current financial year and work on the third phase will be also initiated during cur­rent fiscal year. Further, the Pub­lic Private Partnership Authority will provide necessary full cooper­ation and assistance to the Minis­try of Railways in this regard.

The meeting was informed about the illegal encroachments on the land and the Sindh govern­ment efforts to remove these en­croachments. It was also stated in the meeting that construction of Karachi Circular Railway will now be completed in the next three years by mid-2023.