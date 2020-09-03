Share:

ISLAMABAD-Work on Karachi Circular Railway will be started during current fiscal year and will be completed by 2023.

It was discussed in the progress review meeting of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project which met here with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair. Railways Secretary, CEO PPP Authority and senior officials participated in the meeting. The meeting was informed that work has started on various phases of KCR project and timely completion of each phase will be ensured. The Ministry of Railways is also constantly in touch with the Sindh Government and work on underpasses at various places is expected to start soon.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar directed Pakistan Railways to formulate a system of public-private partnership for the third phase of KCR project. He said that Karachi Circular Railway is an important project; it will not only provide modern transport facilities to the people of Karachi but it will also be a very attractive project for investment.

It was decided in the meeting that necessary steps would be taken immediately to involve private sector in the project. A consultant will be hired for the project and the process in this regard will be initiated within next couple of weeks. This process will be completed within the current financial year and work on the third phase will be also initiated during current fiscal year. Further, the Public Private Partnership Authority will provide necessary full cooperation and assistance to the Ministry of Railways in this regard. The meeting was informed about the illegal encroachments on the land and the Sindh government efforts to remove these encroachments. It was also stated in the meeting that construction of Karachi Circular Railway will now be completed in the next three years by mid-2023.