PESHAWAR - A one-day workshop on the “Student Facilitation Centre” was held in University of Engineering and Technology here on Thursday with the objective to help students in their academic issues during their stay at the university.

Pro-vice Chancellorof UET, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “universities are established to facilitate and educate the students.”

He said that Student Facilitation Centre was first established at the Civil Engineering Department of the university with limited resources. However it is important that other faculty members and head of departments follow the same course and establish student facilitation centres at each department to help students and guide them about different academic processes throughout their studies.” He assured to extend support to the all departments and semester coordinators for setting up such facilitation centres.

Later, semester coordinators presented progress on SFC at their respective departments and asked for the logistical support from the vice chancellor. Prof. Dr. Irfan, Dean Faculty of Mechanical, Prof. Dr. Siraj-ul-Islam, Dean Faculty of Architecture, Allied Sciences & Humanities Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Chairman Industrial Engineering Department and other senior faculty members were also present on the occasion.