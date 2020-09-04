Share:

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood chaired a meeting here on Friday during it was decided that World Tourism Day (WTD), 27 September, will be celebrated in a special way this year.

The meeting reviewed various programs for WTD and approved master plan; however Tourism Corporation, Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore and Archaeology department will further work on it to make it more attractive.

Director-General TDCP Tanveer Jabbar, Director General PHA Lahore Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and DG Archaeology briefed the Adviser about their respective plans. It was decided that “Guided Tours” will be arranged in historical Bagh-e-Jinnah at the Mall.

“There are many centuries old trees in the Jinnah Bagh besides one of earliest cricket grounds in the subcontinent Indo-Pak developed while one of the largest reading facility in Pakistan ‘Quaid e Azam Library’ erected there” observed the Adviser. In this context, he said, there was huge potential found in Jinnah Bagh to attract local as well as foreign tourists.

It was decided in the meeting that Special Guides belong to TDCP and PHA Lahore will be deputed to apprise the visitors about historical aspects of the garden, once called the Lawrence Garden. “Shalamar Garden, a masterpiece of Mughal era will be another destination for the tourists during the ceremonies held on the eve of WTD” said the Adviser. It is expected that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest.

Asif Mehmood said that historical sites should be focus on WTD. He directed the DG TDCP to start formal tourist bus service in twin cities Rawalpindi/Islamabad from September 6. “Maiden trip of the double-decker sightseeing bus service will be reserved for special children” announced the Adviser to CM.