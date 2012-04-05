

MAZAR-I-SHARIF - A suicide bomber attacked foreign military forces in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people including three NATO troops, officials said.The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on foreign troops filming interviews in a park in Maymana, the capital of Faryab province, as NATO’s fatalities in the decade-long conflict passed the 100 mark for 2012.NATO’s US-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) said only that three service members died after an explosion in northern Afghanistan, without giving nationalities. Western sources said that it was the same incident. A senior US defence official confirmed that two of them were Americans. who were killed in the Faryab bombing but he had no information on the third slain NATO service member. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to release the information for the record.Video footage from the scene showed a number of foreign troops lying immobile on the ground in the aftermath of the blast, while blood-soaked civilian and military victims writhed in pain from savage wounds including severed limbs. “A suicide bomber targeted a group of foreign friends,” Faryab governor Abdul Haq Shafaq told AFP. “They were military. There are casualties, dead and wounded.”Faryab, which borders Turkmenistan, is far from centres of the Taliban-led insurgency in Afghanistan’s south and east, but it suffers sporadic attacks.There were conflicting reports about the exact death toll and the identity of the victims after the suicide bomber, who police said was riding an explosives-packed motorcycle, blew himself up.Lal Mohammad Ahmadzai, police spokesman for northern Afghanistan, described the blast as “powerful” and put the death toll at 10. He said six civilians and four policemen were killed, with 20 people wounded, including four police.“A suicide bomber with a suicide vest full of explosives and on an explosive-laden motorcycle targeted some foreign forces near a UN compound in Maymana,” he said.Most foreign troops in Faryab are Norwegian and Lieutenant Colonel John Espen Lien, a spokesman for Norway’s armed forces, told AFP there were “at least 12 killed, but this number is not definitive”.No Norwegian ISAF personnel were nearby at the time, he added.Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on the group’s website, saying “at least 16 invaders and 12 puppets (Afghan government forces)” were killed. The Taliban routinely exaggerate their claims.The Faryab attack came as the number of NATO troops killed in Afghanistan so far this year passed 100, according to an AFP count based on the independent icasualties.org website.The war has cost the West hundreds of billions of dollars and almost 3,000 lives so far. The United States has suffered the most deaths at 1,924, according to icasualties, with Britain next on 407.ISAF declined to confirm the total figure for 2012 so far, but according to icasualties it is slightly lower than in 2011, when 109 troops had been killed by the end of March.