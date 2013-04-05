



NEW YORK - Connecticut passed the toughest US law on owning military-style rifles early Thursday, after an impassioned, hours long debate in a state where a gunman massacred 20 small children and six adults in December. The northeastern state’s House of Representatives passed the gun reform bill 105 to 44, the majority Democrats said, clearing the way for its signing into law by Governor Dannel Malloy later in the day.

The assembly’s lower house took up the legislation after the state Senate voted 26-to-10 in favor of the law, in the strongest response yet to the December 14 mass killing in Newtown, Connecticut. “No one is claiming that this bill will prevent all mass killings. But to say that we should do nothing? That is wrong,” Democratic State Senator Donald Williams said. President Barack Obama, campaigning on the issue in Colorado, was set to drive home his message with a visit to Connecticut on Monday. Under the law, more than 100 makes of rifles - including the Bushmaster AR-15 used by deranged loner Adam Lanza in Newtown - are added to an existing, but now vastly expanded ban on assault weapons.