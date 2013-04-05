

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Najam Sethi on Thursday said that Ulema and Mushaikh are playing a vital role in promotion of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and religious harmony in the country adding that Ulemas would have to work more on the role of ensuring forbearance, acceptance and religious coexistence in the society.

The CM expressed these views while talking to Chairman Ulema and Mushaikh Council and Member of Islami Ideology Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, who called on him at Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The CM added that it was a national responsibility of Ulema and Mushaikh to propagate inter-faith harmony in the country.

Various matters of mutual interest and holding of transparent general elections were discussed during the meeting.

General Secretary of International Khatame Nabuwat Movement and Pakistan Ulema Mushaikh Council Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, President Pakistan Ulema Mushaikh Council Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Amjad and International Coordinator of Pakistan Ulema Council were also present.

The Caretaker CM said that Pakistan was facing the problems of terrorism and law and order, however, maintenance of peace was essential for the progress of a country. He said that only peace and tranquillity would help promote economic and trade activities, increase investment and generate job opportunities in the country. He said that a heavy responsibility lies on the shoulders of Ulema and Mushaikh to play a proactive role in maintaining an atmosphere of peace, brotherhood and harmony in the society. He called upon Ulema to preach importance of tolerance and forbearance to their followers in their speeches and sermons.

He said that holding of free, fair and impartial elections was a national responsibility of the caretaker setup which would be fulfilled. He said an impartial bureaucratic team was being formed in the province to ensure conduct of completely transparent elections.

He pointed out that merit-based appointments were being made in administration and police and only hardworking, honest and capable officers were being deputed. Sethi said that completely impartial and non-political ministers had been included in the new provincial cabinet, while instructions and orders of Election Commission were being followed in totality.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Mushaikh Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on this occasion congratulated Sethi over his appointment as caretaker CM and hoped that he would ensure completely transparent and impartial elections.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that the appointment of Najam Sethi as caretaker chief minister was a welcome sign, and hoped that he would come up to the expectations of the people. The delegation of Ulema also assured Chief Minister Punjab Najam Sethi of their complete and vigorous cooperation