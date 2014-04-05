PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Health Shahram Khan Tarakai on Friday reviewed progress on various health projects during a meeting in Peshawar.

The meeting besides other was attended by Secretary Health Abdul Qader Khan, Special Secretary Akbar Khan, Additional Secretary Aneesur Rehman and projects directors.–Staff Reporter

Addressing the meeting, Shahram Khan said that no lethargy in treatment of patients would be tolerated and the concerned officers should ensure the provision of healthcare facilities to the ailing humanity.

The meeting thread barely discussed the projects of TB Control, malaria, dengue, LHW and MNCH and decided to make all the projects according to the aspirations of general masses.

Shahram Takakai directed to expedite the pace of work on these projects, stop wastage of funds and re-establish the confidence of people in the institutions. He directed to ensure merit in the recruitment of necessary staff for the projects.