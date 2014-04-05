MEXICO CITY - Colombia’s Nobel Prize-winning writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez was being treated at a Mexico City hospital Thursday for a lung infection but he was doing well, his son and officials said. The health ministry said the 87-year-old author of “One Hundred Years of Solitude” has been in a hospital since Monday due to dehydration as well as lung and urinary tract infections. The novelist “has responded to treatment and once he finishes taking antibiotics, his discharge will be examined,” the ministry said in a statement.

His son, Gonzalo Garcia Barcha, said his father was doing “very well and progressing very well” and could be discharged from the capital’s National Medical Science and Nutrition Institute early next week.