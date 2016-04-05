MARDAN - Dozens of suspects were arrested during an operation carried out by Pak Army in Mardan, Swabi and its surrounding areas on Monday.

During the operation dozens of suspicious persons and alleged facilitators of terrorists were apprehended by conducting successful search operation in Mardan and Swabi surroundings areas, a Press release issued by ISPR said.

According to the Press release, in this regards massive search operation and targeted operation were conducted.

According to the release details , intelligence based operations of Pak Army were conducted alongwith intelligence agencies in Jalala Afghan camp Mardan, Malakabad Gadoon area ,Topi and surroundings in Swabi and Mardan.

These search operations have proved a great success and dozens of terrorists facilitators have been apprehended in these areas.

These operations were led by Pak Army whereas police and intelligence agencies assisted them fully.

The Press release said that these operations were conducted on the basis of intelligence information provided by intelligence agencies. Hundreds of illegal arms and ammunition along with suspicious items were also recovered during the operations.

The operation is part of series of operations being conducted throughout the country according to National Action Plan (NAP) in eliminating terrorism and radicalisation from the country. After the operation, confidence of local populace have improved considerably in the region and lauded efforts of Pak Army in uprooting terrorists and their abettors from the area.

These search operations are implementation of National Action Plan on ground, which are improving the law and order situation in the country.

“Interrogations from the apprehended facilitators are underway which will lead to further such like operations and resultantly make Pakistan more secure and safe”,the Press release added.