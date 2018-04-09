Share:

rawalpindi-The five-day International Rawal Expo 2018 would start from April 11 at Topi Rakh Auditorium, Ayub Park and all arrangements in this regards are being finalized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan informed, a federal minister would be chief guest at the inaugural ceremony to be held on April 11.

Group Leaders, Suhail Altaf, SM Naseem, Senior Vice President Nasir Mirza, Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, former RCCI presidents, Chairman Expo Committee Malik Shahid Saleem, members of the executive Committee, representatives from trade associations and RCCI members were present on the occasion.

RCCI would make all out efforts to make it a business cum family event, he said adding, it is an opportunity for the traders to get exposure and display their products and services for potential customers. He informed the expo would provide ample opportunity to the business community to showcase and advertise products and services.

“There will be 250 stalls and the important thing is that this time we will be having a separate pavilion for Chinese Companies. More than 50 companies from China would be participating in the event and we have confirmation from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Central Asian Republics, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan etc. who will display their products in the expo,” said the President. He informed that around 250,000 footprints were recorded last year while this year, the committee is expecting over 500,000 citizens at the expo.

The president said foolproof arrangements would be made to ensure security as the law enforcement agencies have been taken onboard. Entry would be free; he said the visitors must carry their identity cards to show at the entry gate. Zahid Latif Khan said the RCCI has been arranging expos titled ‘Made in Pakistan’ in many countries including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, United Kingdom and United States which remained successful and contributed to enhance the country’s exports.

The stall holders, on the spot can test the marketing of their products and services to a heavy rush of visitors. They can get closer to the consumers and sellers to enhance unique market opportunity for leading-edge companies, engaged in industrial, consumers and services base activities for generating new business, he added.

The traders will also get the opportunity to become a part of RCCI, he said adding, there would be stalls particularly for Industrial products, garments, leather products and furniture. Separate stalls would also be set up in the food court, he added. Foreign diplomats particularly from Thailand, Indonesia, China, Nepal, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and others would visit the expo and their cultural shows would also be presented to entertain the visitors.

The expo features a food festival, kids carnival, live music, social evening, auto show, pet show and lucky draws while dignitaries, foreign diplomats, business associations, business leaders, RCCI corporate class members, RCCI associate class members, academia and students, showbiz and Media celebrities and general public would visit the expo, he said.