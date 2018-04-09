Share:

islamabad-Adventure Foundation of Pakistan offers a number of adventure and skill training courses on mountaineering, rock climbing, hiking, skiing, hot-air ballooning, paragliding and white water rafting. An official of AFP told APP that this Foundation was a non-profit private organization dedicated to promote outward bound educational system in Pakistan, adding that it also had exchange programmes and eco-tourism projects.

He said AFP was very actively involved in promoting environment friendly adventure tourism in northern Pakistan.

“Mountain clean-up expeditions, tree plantation programmes and training of adventure guides as a regular part of its activities” he said.