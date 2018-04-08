Share:

islamabad-First-ever International Conference on Health and Environment concluded here on Wednesday after adopting a set of recommendations to have a peaceful and healthy life. The conference with the theme ‘Go Green Get Healthy’ was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, who deliberated upon the objectives of the event, assuring his support in achieving stipulated targets in health and environment sector.

Participants of the conference from home and abroad called for better food choice, food fortifications, diet diversification, weight control, recreation and outdoor physical activity. They said this could help to address the health and environment challenges in the 21st century locally and globally. Around 350 academicians and scholars from 35 different institutions and organisations including government officials, environment and health experts, professionals and academicians participated in the event.

Over 70 papers were delivered in an opening, 3 plenary and 19 interactive concurrent sessions, held under the main themes of built environment and preventive Health. Dr Shahid Siddiqui also highlighted the University’s academic achievements in the recent years in promoting research-based culture and linking the same with the society’s socio-economic issues. The conference recommended that educational institutions must feel their responsibility to improve the community’s living by proper handling environmental health issues. It was emphasised that cross disciplinary approach should be opted rather than working individually to achieve the balance in terms of economic, environmental and social dimensions of sustainable development.

The conference called for developing sector-wide collaborative partnerships among the government, development sector partners, NGOs, private sector, academia and research organisations.

Built environment professionals need to be sensitized on growing urban health challenges to shape the environments that are conducive to human health.

Healthcare providers and facilities need to be strengthened with adequate access to lifestyle experts, including dietician, nutritionists, exercise specialists and stress management personnel to address lifestyle-associated CVDs and cancer risk in patients. To combat different diseases, public awareness, effective screening programs, team work, life style modification is of utmost importance. Incorporation of simple energy efficient measures in new buildings can reduce a significant amount of energy consumption in Pakistan.

Building bye-laws needs to be reformed in accordance with quick guidelines for energy efficiency in buildings and there is a need to recast the design courses in learning schools of architecture in Pakistan. Child friendly cities should be based on appropriate urban planning and management, centred on inclusiveness, competitive use of government resources and restraining from land manipulation.

Dr Sania Nishter, Director General, WHO was the chief guest at the opening session. She appreciated the cross-disciplinary approach rather than working in isolation. The conference was arranged by the Department of Environmental Designs, Health and Nuitration Sciences. The department’s chairperson, Prof Dr Nomana Anjum shared academic research with the participants. The supportive role of the built environment for human health was a fast growing area of interdisciplinary research and policy development that should be given utmost attention by the educational institutions and other relevant departments, she added.