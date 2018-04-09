Share:

LAHORE-Aisha Khan, who has recently quit showbiz industry, took to social media on Tuesday night to announce her engagement with Major Uqbah, the first Pakistani military officer to be appointed as an instructor at the British Royal Military Academy Sandurst.

The announcement was in form of an Instragram post where Aisha wrote: “My fiancé and I are overwhelmed with all the love and prayers that have poured in thus far. I had made my announcement to leave my media career as I now prefer to stay away from the limelight. We got engaged last year and have known each other for several years before.”

She added, “We would request privacy from here on and expect everybody to respect our decision of keeping our wedding a small family affair.”

Earlier, in the start of March she announced her farewell from entertainment industry.

In a social media message she said: “With great pleasure and humility, I have decided to bid farewell to our wonderful media industry. I am bowing out with immense satisfaction and a lot of pride to move on to the next phase of my life. I have always tried to keep my professional and personal life separate and request everyone to understand please.”

“I would also like to let my colleagues and friends know about the limitation that I might have had in accepting new projects since 2016 out of which a few scripts stayed with me for a long time. My apologies. As I move on in life to discover how fate unfolds, I would request my well wishers to remember me and my parents in their prayers,” she added.

Aisha Khan made her television debut in 2000 in the drama serial Tum Yahi Kehna which was aired on PTV. In 2011, she appeared as Parveen in serial Zip Bus Chup Raho. She also acted in Bilal Lashari’s directorial debut, Waar as well as Nadeem Baig’s Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.