MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan strongly condemned the fresh wave of brutality by the Indian forces against the unarmed civilians in Held Kashmir.

The AJK president said that the killing of Kashmiris was part of a systematic pattern. "The standard methodology of the Indian occupation forces is to cordon off areas, conduct search operations and gun down unarmed civilians. In addition, they are using chemical explosive substances to demolish houses," he said.

The core question, he said, was the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute which was being obstructed by India. Human right violations and crimes against humanity are offshoots of the denial of the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris because India wants to perpetuate its occupation through brute force

Paying tributes to the martyrs of the Shopian killings and the Hurriyat leadership, the president said that the United Nations Security Council should take notice of the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and hold a discussion to implement the UN resolutions to solve the Jammu and Kashmir.

He welcomed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres's statement in which he had shown concerns over the situation and underlined the need for an investigation. "Expression of concern is not enough. UN Secretary General should have condemned the brutal killings and clarified that the investigation be done through a UN mechanism, preferably the Human Rights Council," he said. He added that the international community must put pressure on India to withdraw the bulk of its 700,000 forces and rescind its draconian laws such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act.

He said that congressional and parliamentary delegations, as well as fact-finding missions of the Human Right Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) be allowed to monitor the fast deteriorating human rights situation in IOK and submit their reports to the UN and other relevant forums.

"The people of Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and the expats would continue their unflinching support to their brothers and sisters being brutalised by the Indian occupation forces with impunity. Our heart bleeds with their sufferings and we shall always stand by them in this dark hour of history," he said.

The president demanded that Hurriyat leaders under detention be released immediately and fake cases against them be dropped. He paid tributes to the young men of Kashmir who are being gunned down in fake and staged encounters. "India must be made accountable for these war crimes through the international due process," he said.