SIALKOT-A delegation of Command and Staff College Quetta visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.

The delegates discussed the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during a meeting at SCCI. The chamber officials gave detailed briefing about the achievements, targets, goals and future plans of Sialkot exporters. They said that Sialkot exporters were playing pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning foreign exchange.

The delegation also visited Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Allama Iqbal. The delegates paid homage to Allama Iqbal. They showed keen interest in the personal things, rare pictures of Allama Iqbal and his family and Iqbal's rare letters displayed at Iqbal Manzil.

The delegates said that the best way to pay tributes to Iqbal was to understand his message and imbibe his teachings.

They stressed a need for understanding Iqbal's concept of the message of Islam and the need for the realization of selfhood. They said that Allama Iqbal conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. They said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal are beacon to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society.