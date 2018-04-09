Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Hari Mazdoor Jiddojahad has observed 39th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Wednesday at Rano Bheel Village.

Speaking at the ceremony chairperson of Sindh Hari Mazdoor Jiddojahad Kanji Rano Bheel paid rich tribute to the late Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said: “He (Bhutto) was brought agriculture revolution during his tenure in the country and also given complete constitution in 1973.

He had established first steel Mill at Karachi and created political awareness among the peasants and labours and brought the politics from drawing room to the common streets, he added.

He expressed that Bhutto had made good relations with neighbour countries and also brought 90,000 Pak Military officials in the country from detention of India in 1971 under the Shimla Act.

He said that he had imposed Sindh tenancy act to resolve the problems between Hari and landlord.

He further said that murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the judicial murder and his case should be open for further inquiry.

Dhanraj, Har Lal Khowaja, Yaseen Hingoro, Purkho Bheel and Mahesh Bheel were present on the occation.