KARACHI-Not even a week into the release and Cake, the most anticipated Pakistani movie of the season, is already making waves. It’s running successfully to packed cinemas specially in key centres like Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

Cake did an opening weekend business of Rs30 million from Pakistan and selected international territories, phenomenal for a modestly budgeted film that released in less number of screens than the masses focused entertainer, Baaghi, which opened the same day.

Talking about the film’s response, Asim Abbasi said: “We are overwhelmed by all the love and praises. This is exactly where we wanted to be. We have audience members who are deeply touched by our narrative, and we have given Pakistani cinema what we set out to give it diversity. And we are hopeful that the word-of-mouth will continue to carry Cake through both at domestic and international box offices in the coming weeks.”

Producer Zulfiqar Bukhari, talking about the success of the movie, said: “The response to Cake proves that Pakistan is ready for intelligent narratives that are executed to international standards. We wanted to showcase the power of authentic storytelling and bring fresh, new voices in cinema to the forefront and we have achieved that.”

The success of the opening week has led to a clamour for the film across the world wherever there is a Pakistani diaspora and having left its mark on the audiences in the UK, Australia and Middle East, Cake is set to be seen in cinemas across North America from the 13th of April.