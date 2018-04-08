Share:

ISLAMABAD: Pak-Saudi finished day one at 46-1 against Army in Patrons Trophy Grade-II 2017-18 match here at Army Cricket Ground Wednesday.

Earlier, put into bat first, Army piled massive 337-10 in 68.1 overs. Muzaffar Iqbal scored 77, M Nafees 72 and M Tanveer 50. M Akhtar grabbed 4-125, while Imran and Shayan took 2 wickets each.

At Diamond Ground, OGDCL were once again in trouble against ZTBL, who finished day one at 11-3 in 6 overs. M Ali took all the three wickets of OGDCL. Earlier batting first, ZTBL were all out for 278 in 82 overs. Shakeel Ansar hit 61 and Saad Nasim 54. Waqar bagged 3-90, while Faisal and Arham took 2 wickets apiece.

At Pindi Stadium, CDA were in commanding position against PIA as they finished day one at 203-3, already having 63-run lead with 7 wickets still intact. Faizan Riaz made unbeaten 53. Earlier, PIA were bundled out for 140 in 40.1 overs. Aamer Jamal ripped through PIA batting by clinching 8-40.