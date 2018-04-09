Share:

Islamabad - The intelligence organizations in the country have warned that the Chinese nationals residing in the federal capital are facing a threat to their lives, according to the sources.

They said that the organizations have issued an alert, “Threat Alert-123” that terrorists are planning to carry out an attack on Chinese nationals in Islamabad. On 27 March 2018, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad office took notice of the warning and asked the concerned quarters to be vigilant and heighten security measures to ensure safety of the lives of Chinese nationals.

The sources in the police said that strict security measures were already in place in the capital for all the foreigners. According to a senior police officer, the police have enhanced patrolling in the areas where Chinese nationals have been residing. He said that different squads of the police have been deputed to monitor the areas for criminals. SSP (Security) ICT police, Jameel Hashmi could not be reached for comments.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has extended its e-ticketing system for the whole city which will enable the citizens to pay the fine amount on the spot in case of any traffic violation and get their documents back within 30 seconds. The system was earlier started on a pilot basis but has now been extended to the whole city following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri. All police officials have become acquainted with the system and those serving in their assigned areas would facilitate the road-users in saving their time. The persons fined would be able to pay the amount within 30 seconds in case of any violation and get back their documents.

1760 J-Cash points and National Bank of Pakistan are already collecting the amount on fine tickets. The basic purpose of this newly-launched system is to save time of the citizens, according to the police officials. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Malik Matloob has said that ITP would continue efforts to facilitate road-users.