MULTAN-Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that after Dhaka debacle, the Constitution became the sole element that can keep Pakistan united.

Addressing the members of District Bar Multan here during 39th death anniversary function of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto here on Wednesday, Gilani said that the PPP is the symbol of federation as it gave the country a unanimous constitution. He disclosed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would come to Multan on April 7 and kick off membership campaign.

He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the one who raised the slogan of change and translated this slogan into reality. He said that he is thankful to the Multan Bar and its members for doing struggle for Saraiki province. "Our region is also faced with the same derivations that the remaining three small provinces are faced with," he pointed out. He said that the people ask him as to why did not he create Saraiki province when he was prime minister. "Let me make it clear that the province is to be created by the parliament and not prime minister," he argued.

"Some people blame my government that it had told people lies about new province but the fact is that we were the people who made legislation for the province with two-third majority," he explained and added that province would have been created, had he got majority. He pointed out that even if all three provinces got united, they could not compete with Punjab. He asserted that a new province is imperative for creating balance in the country. He declared that the PPP would come into power again and create the province.

He said that country's defence is in safe hands and no one could dare put a bad eye on Pakistan. He said that it was Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who gave voice and identity to the masses, nuclear power to the country with making the masses the real source of power. He declared that great nations remember their leaders during and after their life.

Recalling the past, he said that the PPP government implemented 85 percent of charter of democracy which was signed by Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif. He said that he did not go to the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the first because of district bar function. He said that he associated with the PPP for the last 31 years and it is the PPP that made him minister, speaker, officiating president and prime minister. He said that his second generation also stood with the PPP proudly.

ZAB paid tribute on 39th death anniversary

TOBA TEK SINGH/OKARA-Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Wednesday observed the 39th death anniversary of the party founding chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in almost all towns and cities of Punjab with fervour and solemnity.

In Toba Tek Singh, the PPP office-bearers organised functions in all the four tehsils of the district to pay tribute to the party's founding chairman. A function was held in PPP office on Gojra Road wherein the party leaders including Mazhar Iqbal Kahlon, Zulfiqar Ali Nasir and others paid glowing tribute to late Bhutto, who, they said, had given ideological foundation to the politics and country. They said it was ZAB who gave voice to the poor people of the country .They claimed that Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are leading the party according to the vision of late Bhutto. They hoped that the PPP will once again come into power after a landslide victory in general election.

In Okara, the 39th anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed at the District Secretariat of the party at GT Road. A large number of local leaders and workers attended and recited the holy Quran for the eternal peace and rest of the departed soul of ZAB. Langar was also distributed. PPP city president Alam Sher Lodhi, Senior vice president Malik Riasat Aii, general secretary Rao Rafiq Sajid, Additional secretary Shahid Mehmood, Information secretary Salman Ahmad Qureshi addressed the workers on the occasion. They pledged to continue working in line with the vision of ZAB and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to make the PPP a real political power. They said that great daughter of the great father Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhuttoo laid her life in guarding the rights of people and democracy.