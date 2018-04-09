Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday began hearing of public complaints on delimitation of constituencies.

A five-member ECP panel headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retired), Sardar Muhammad Raza, heard objections on the delimitation of constituencies of Battagram, (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa) and Kasur (Punjab), districts. The panel disposed off objections relating to two provincial constituencies of Battagram District.

However, the ECP reserved its decision about constituencies of Kasur District, which is expected to be announced on Thursday (today). The ECP will take up for hearing public complaints about Shikarpur District, Sindh on Thursday (today). The ECP hearing on objections on delimitation of constituencies will continue for 30 days.

The ECP received on Tuesday, the last date for submission of complaints, a total number of 1,286 public complaints regarding the proposed delimitation of constituencies from the four provinces, the Islamabad Capital Territory and the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata). As many as 706 public objections were received from the Punjab and the ICT, 284 from Sindh and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 192 from the Fata and 104 from Balochistan.

The ECP drew and proposed boundaries of constituencies across the country in the light of the sixth population census conducted last year, which evoked public reaction leading to bulk of complaints.