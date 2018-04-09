Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday appointed its director general (law) as inquiry officer to ascertain facts about allegations of horse-trading in the recent Senate elections.

A five-member ECP panel headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retired) Sardar Muhammad Raza adjourned the proceedings till May 8th.

The inquiry officer will submit a report before May 8th after ascertaining facts in the light of the statements of some political leaders carried in the national media.

The ECP, while taking notice of the allegations had issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Amir Muqam, State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N MNA Shahabuddin Khan, PML-N leader Uzma Zahid Bukhari, PSP’s Raza Haroon and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hasan for their reply.

The commission had taken notice of alleged horse-trading in the Senate elections and sought relevant proof of it from parliamentarians and heads of political parties.

The Election Commission said that it took notice on basis of the reports and statements of different politicians and party leaders published in various newspapers and broadcast on television channels.

The commission had asked those who complained about horse-trading in the media to present evidence on March 14 but none of them presented any evidence.

The Election Commission wants to initiate an inquiry against the legislators who traded their votes for money in Senate elections that were held on March 3 in the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies, it said.

The elections were held on March 3 to fill 52 seats of Senate that were vacated by the retiring senators after completing their six years of term.

A senator is elected for a six-year term, while elections are held after every three years to elect half of the Senate.

IMRAN ASKS ECP TO SUMMON PM

INP adds: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a plea in the Election Commission of Pakistan against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The PTI chairman asked the commission to summon the prime minister over his remarks of horse trading in the Senate elections.

The PTI request said that the prime minister should be summoned with all the documents and evidences pertaining to horse-trading allegations in the Senate elections.

The prime minister had alleged that the votes were bought for the Senate chairman election. The petitioner has also attached the newspaper copies of the prime minister’s statement over this. It said that the prime minister has given an alarming statement on the issue.