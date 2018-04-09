Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-A boy who allegedly came to meet a girl in Chak 342/GB was tortured by her relatives while his mustaches and eyebrows were also shaved.



Some villagers saw the unconscious youth who was identified later idendentified as Bahader Ali of Talumba (Khanewal) near River Ravi in Sindhilianwali area.

They informed Arrouti police which shifted him to a local hospital.

He told police after coming to consciousness that relatives of the girl forced him to take some intoxicants and shaved his mustaches and eyebrows and threw him near the River Ravi after torturing him.

The police have started further investigation with no arrest .