Although using ‘echo sounds’ in marriages is part of the urban culture but the new trend of using heavy loudspeakers (echoes), firecrackers and aerial firing in Barats these days has created much inconvenience to the people. It creates too much noise pollution to bear, and it leads to headaches and other psychological diseases. Moreover, the Barats at late night awaken people from their sleep. It is socially, morally and legally illegitimate to cause trouble to the people while celebrating social events. The firecrackers and drum beats annoy people to such an extent that they are perturbed and could not fell asleep again the same night. It is destroying mental peace of people. Therefore, the local administration, police and other concerned authorities must take notice of the growing noise pollution in our society. With this, people may get some relief and live a peaceful life.

MOHAMMAD PANAH MAGSI,

Sindh, March 20.