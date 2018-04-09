Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Wednesday visited the residences of two girls who were found murdered after being raped in different parts of Faisalabad district last week.

According to a police spokesman, the provincial police chief met the families of latest victims of sexual assault at their homes.

On this occasion, the IGP assured the parents that very “soon the culprits will be behind bars.” Faisalabad Regional Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana and CPO Athar Ismail also accompanied the police chief.

The IGP claimed that the police were using both “modern technology” and “conventional methods” to trace and arrest the killers and rapists of two young girls. Arif Nawaz also said, “Police are in contact with other intelligence agencies for exchange of information related to (rape and murder) cases while Punjab Police are fully engaged.” The back-to-back rape and murder incidents triggered violent protests in Faisalabad as angry protesters clashed with police. The latest killings of girls, as young as seven, also sparked outrage across the Punjab province where child rape and murders are not rare.

Last week, the Faisalabad police discovered two dead bodies including a university girl and a seven-year-old schoolgirl from different parts of the districts.

The police registered the rape and murder case against unidentified men and launched the investigation. However, police investigators have failed to trace

The victims were named by police as Abida, a student of the Faisalabad Government College University and seven-year-old Mubashira.

Meanwhile, IGP Arif Nawaz Khan directed the police force that registration of the cases related to child abuse, kidnapping for ransom, and violence against women should not be delayed.

“If any (police) personnel found pending such cases intentionally or shows negligence, then a strict action will be taken against these officials,” the police chief said.