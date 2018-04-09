Share:

islamabad - The Islamabad High Court yesterday directed Inspector General (IG) Islamabad to depute a responsible officer to apprise the court about the steps taken by the police for the recovery of a missing couple allegedly abducted by the security agencies.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by Khubaib Hassan, father of abducted person Nozair Hasan.

The petitioner moved the petition through his counsel Inamul Rahiem Advocate and cited Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Ramna, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Ministry of Defense through its Secretary, ISI through its DG and Ministry of Interior through its Secretary as respondents.

He stated that Nozair Hasan who was married to Omaima Hasan was serving as General Manager in National Development Complex (NDC) for the past ten years. The couple had two children named Hibban and Safwan, aged seven and four respectively.

Petitioner informed the court that on night of 12/13 January 2018 at around 2:00 a.m. a contingent of fully masked armed men in black uniform along with a few others in plain clothes trespassed their residence and carried out a thorough search of the house.

“After harassing the family members, the armed men, believed to be belonging to agencies, took along both the Detenues while leaving behind their two children screaming and crying,” maintained the petitioner.

He added that the raiding contingent of security apparatus was not accompanied by any female official and wife of Nozair was manhandled and openly abducted by the male security personnel.

He continued that after hectic efforts, First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with Police Station Ramna, Islamabad on 17.01.2018. However, despite a lapse of more than two months, Islamabad Police has failed to trace the whereabouts of abductees and no information has been shared with the family so far.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents to produce his son Nuziar Hassan and his wife Omaima Hasan, safe and sound, before the court.

He also requested the court to direct the respondents to hand over the laptops, original CNICs, CDs and mobile phone illegally confiscated by them.

Petitioner further prayed to the court that respondents may be proceeded against criminally on account of illegal detention and arrest of Detenues and harassment of the petitioner and his family.