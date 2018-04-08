Share:

Wildlife Dept recovers three Urials

The Punjab Wildlife Department recovered three baby mouflon sheep (Urial) from illegal capitivity of a man in Mandi Bahauddin district. The wildlife department sources told APP that a team raided a house at Phalia Road, Mandi Bahauddin, and took urials in custody from illegal capitivity. Deputy Director Wildlife Gujranwala Range Abdul Shakoor Manj told APP that baby mouflon sheep were just two days old which had been handed over to the Lahore Zoo. Meanwhile, the Lahore Zoo sources said the animals had been kept as guest ones in the zoo which would be shifted to the general cage of mouflon sheep soon. Matriculation practical exams begins today The practical exams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore, for Matric Examination, both 9th and 10th will start on Thursday, April 5. The spokesman for BISE told APP that practical exam would continue till May 4. –APP

Seminar on food safety at LCWU

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organised an awareness seminar titled “Importance of Food Safety and Nutrition for a Healthy Nation” in collaboration with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Wednesday. Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi, Vice Chancellor of LCWU, and Noorul Amin Mengal, DG of PFA, inaugurated poster competition, cooking competition and food model competition part of the event. Students from various departments participated enthusiastically in all the competitions. Prof Dr Uzma appreciated the efforts of PFA and its teams by highlighting the significance of authority. She said that PFA was working day and night to ensure the availability of healthy food. Mengal also spoke on the occasion. –Staff Reporter

Debate championship at medical college

Debating Society of Ameeruddin Medical College arranged the third All Pakistan Parliamentary Debating Championship on Wednesday. As many as 40 institutions participated in the completion on different topics including education, politics, inter faith harmony, philosophy, health, technology and international relations. FCC College secured first position in Urdu and Lahore Law College in English. In individual category, Aziz Baloch from UET secured first position in Urdu and Ibrar Butt from Lahore Law College in English category. Principal PGMI Prof Ghaisun Nabi Tayyab appreciated holding such events, saying extra-curricular activities help building individual personality. He congratulated the winning teams and students and urged them to continue such activities. –Staff Reporter

PMA demands action against ‘corrupt’

Welcoming Apex Court decision of removal of Chairman and Dean Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex, Pakistan Medical Association has demanded bringing to justice Prof Farid Ahmed for wrongdoing during his three year tenure. In a meeting chaired by PMA Lahore President Dr Ajmal Naqvi, the participants appreciated the three member bench for taking up the issue of illegal extension to Prof Farid and state of affairs at the hospital. They said that Prof Farid has caused irreparable loss to SZH due to his political affiliation, incompetence and corruption. They demanded making public reports of CMIT, FIA and other institutions on illegal acts of Chairman SZH. They said that the time has come to get rid of such people holding administration of public sector institutions only due to political links. –Staff Reporter

Career fair at UET

University of Engineering and Technology organised 4th Industrial Open House and Career Fair. Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana was the chief guest of the event. At the inaugural ceremony, Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said the government was taking measures to decrease the unemployment. “In this line many projects are functioning to empower the youth with skills, decisions and jobs government is making efforts to bring the industry on the track to progress and prosperity effectively in present scenario,” he said, adding that the government was encouraging the entrepreneurship. Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Javed Saleem Qureshi, Nayyar Ali Dada, Lesco CEO Engineer Mujahid Chatha and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid also spoke on the occasion..–Staff Reporter

Training session for handicapped people

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday organised a training session “Training of Trainers (TOT)” to brief patrolling officers for guiding and educating handicapped people about road safety education. Sign Language Expert Falak Tanveer delivered a lecture to NH&MP officers about the basic sign language, how to assist and handle disabled people, inputs for standardization, uniformity of briefing material and techniques for distribution of briefing material to deaf persons. Reviewing the training session, Zonal Commander DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik said that handicapped people had their own capabilities and it was needed to take initiatives to support them, as they were integral part of society. The DIG said that special SMS system would be introduced in Emergency 130 service to facilitate the persons with hearing disabilities. He said special traffic signboards would also be set up for hearing and speech impaired people on national highways as well as motorways to facilitate them.–APP

31 Ramazan Bazaars to be set up

Lahore Mayor Mubashar Javed Wednesday presided over a meeting on Ramazan Bazaar to be set up by Metropolitan Corporation of Lahore. A total of 31 bazaars will be set up in the city including 10 model bazaars, 12 marquees, and nine general bazaars. The MCL director has been appointed as focal person for the Ramzan Bazaars.–Staff Reporter

DIG praises Cantt SP

DIG Operations Haider Ashraf has praised Cantonment SP Bilal Zafar for curbing crime last month, a press release said on Wednesday. According to Bilal, 77 cases were registered in March under the National Action Programme while 13 cases were lodged under Loudspeaker Act. The Cantonment Division police recovered a Kalashnikov, six rifles, 90 pistols and a huge cache of ammunition in 102 cases while in operation against peddlers, 153 cases were registered and more than 1 kg heroin along with huge quantity of drugs was seized in March. The Punjab Highway Patrol registered 216 cases against motorists for violating traffic rules, reported APP. According to the PHP sources, a team of the PHP also impounded 26 motorcycles for using fake registration number plates. The team arrested four thieves and recovered electricity wire worth Rs110,000 and clothes worth Rs112,000. Meanwhile, a PHP team arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs21,860. About 30 accused and others were also arrested for using prohibited gas cylinders.–Agencies

Obituary

Muhammad Iqbal Khan Sumbal (PSP-1950 batch), Inspector General of Police (retd) and former Member of the Federal Public Service Commission, passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Lahore. His namaz-e-janaza will be offered at Jamia Masjid, EME, DHA (sector XII), Canal Bank Road, Lahore at 9 am on Thursday, 5th April, 2018.