Musical band brought to ZAB’s death anniversary rally

RAWALPIND: A rumpus was created at PPP’s Founding chairman and Former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary on Wednesday when the cantonment rally brought a musical band with them and the local leaders prohibited them to perform at the event.

Haji Gulzar Ahmed Awan from PPP Cantonment brought the musical band at the venue and as soon as the dua ended. The musical band started playing tunes of national songs which annoyed the party Jiyalas and PPP supporters. PPP City President Babar Jadoon immediately reached to stop the band.

“It was a misunderstanding that the cantonment chapter brought a musical band to pay a tribute to Shaheed Bhutto but we managed to control the situation,” said Babar Jadoon while talking to media.

He said that PPP Cantonment was informed that the band was brought to pay tribute to the services but it hurt the sentiments of the party workers and those who loved Bhutto.

He said that we apologised to the party workers and Bhutto lovers regarding the matter. Many other Jiyalas also snubbed Haji Gulzar Ahmed Awan for bringing the musical band on the death anniversary of ZAB.–Israr Ahmad

Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club to resume films screening

ISLAMABAD: The Mandwa Film Club of Lok Virsa will resume weekly screening of national and international films at its Media Center.An official of Lok Virsa said on Wednesday that Mandwa film club would continue its effort to promote Pakistan film industry and its artists by projecting their work.

“We are promoting the soft image and projecting the positivity of our country in the world,” he said. He said that new talent could learn from the film industry of golden era.

For the last two years, Mandwa Film Club had been screening local and international classic movies every Saturday. “These free movie screenings are accompanied by movie trivia and celebrity guest appearances making Mandwa a great family entertainment spot within the twin cities”.–APP