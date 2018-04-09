Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister and central leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan once again came up with scathing criticism of National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua’s meeting with Indian high commissioner in Islamabad, in the backdrop of Indian state-sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Nisar termed the meeting of the senior government functionary with the Indian high commissioner “incomprehensible”, questioning “does our high commissioner in India also get similar treatment from Indians in the given situation?”

“We must take into consideration the message, which is conveyed through such meetings to the Kashmiris,” he said.

“Till the time our policy is not clear from such ambiguities and contradictions, our support to Kashmiris would appear as merely lip service,” the former interior minister said.

“In India our diplomats are routinely harassed but in Islamabad we are meeting them and talking about friendship,” the former interior minister said.

Nisar said that even the secretary general of United Nations had taken notice of what was happening in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Amnesty International had termed it blatant state terrorism.

“But here we are giving a message as everything is alright in the region and the two countries are coming closer to each other,” he said.

“We must not forget that the martyred Kashmiris who are struggling for their independence are buried wrapped in Pakistani flag and we are meeting their murderers as everything is ok or nothing has happened,” Nisar said.

Political analysts have termed terming the statement of Ch Nisar Ali Khan as quite significant especially after his hours long meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who wanted to pacify the mounting tension between his old comrade and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

A senior party parliamentarian commenting on the tone and tenor of Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan’s statement said that it would further aggravate the already much damaged relations between Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan.

The statement further showed that the new party president Shehbaz Sharif had failed to convince Nisar Ali Khan to follow a conciliatory course.