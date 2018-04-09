Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Jay-Z has praised Snoop Dogg for having a ‘’great voice’’. The 48-year-old rapper singled out the ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ hitmaker for sounding ‘’really good’’ on his tunes, insisting the 46-year-old star could perform any song and make it sound sublime. He said: ‘’You can have a great voice and you can almost say anything you want. ‘’Snoop Dogg has a great voice. Like, he can say, ‘One, two, three, and to the four’, and you’re like, ‘Oh my god!’ It just sounds good, right? It just sounds really good.’’ As well as Snoop, Jay has also heaped praise on fellow rapper Eminem, insisting his voice inflection is ‘’amazing’’.