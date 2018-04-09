Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kate Mara is ‘’shocked and devastated’’ by the allegations against Kevin Spacey.

The ‘House Of Cards’ star couldn’t believe it when she heard that her co-star Spacey had been accused of harassment. Kate told the New York Times newspaper: ‘’That whole thing to me to this day is very shocking and devastating all around.’’ When the allegations surfaced, Spacey released a statement saying he ‘’did not remember the encounter’’.

He said at the time: ‘’I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.”