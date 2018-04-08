Share:

A library is a place which borns beuracrates , barristers many other big names of the world but this is a story of Kandh Kot’s library whose work is still in process since 2002/2003 a small town but thick populated hving 1.5 lac papolation in recently census. The most imprasive thing is that here is no library how students can study in their homes ? It is my humbly request to CJP and district kashmore d.c and the high court judge of larkana to take notice of this issue that students may leave the hotels and join the library.

SAFDAR ALI,

Kashmore Sindh, March 19.