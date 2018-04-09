Share:

KARACHI - The ties between Makhdoom family and the Pakistan People’s Party is once again seen deteriorating with one of the party MNA from the family openly expressing its displeasure over being neglected by the party in terms of funds allocation for the uplift projects in their constituency of Hala.

This is not for the first time that the family has warned of parting ways with the party despite of their continuous and undeterred support for the PPP in the past. In March 2016, the spiritual leader of the Sarwari Jamat Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman threatened to part ways with the party after an association of nearly five decades.

The warning came after a meeting of the Jamaat in Hala, Matiari district, which was chaired by the organisation’s spiritual leader Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman. However, two months after the differences, the issues were resolved on the interference of the top PPP leadership especially that of the PPP women Wing president and sister of Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur.

However, the new differences emerged after the brother of late Makhdoom Amin Fahim, who was the party head during tough period after 2002, and the incumbent member of the National Assembly, Makhdoom Saeed uz Zaman has said that they belong to PPP but if PPP would neglect them then the loss would be on the side of the PPPP.

“Now it is up to the PPP leadership to think on the issue as we are bearing the loss from last 40 years,” he said.

He said that Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman, incumbent Sindh MPA and spiritual leader of Makhdoom family, had demanded of a water filter plant in the Hala area but his demands are yet to be materialized.

The lawmaker said that the PPP led provincial government has budget to spend on the entire province but when it comes to their constituency, there is no money for them. “Why their expenditure on Hala projects faces shortage and on the other hand expenditure is incurred on projects in all over the province with both hands,” he said. The estranged member of the family said that the Bilawal could not end the role of spiritual leaders (Pirs) in the politics.

He further said that if free and fair elections are held then the PML-N would lead the federal government and if the process would be shrouded under mysterious circumstances then nothing could be said over the outcome of the elections.

He said that Nawaz Sharif is roaming in Mercedes under luxurious circumstances and would not be arrested. He however, said that the accountability process in the country should be sped up.