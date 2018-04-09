Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Muzamil Qureshi along with other 15 party workers has joined the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Muzamil made this announcement while addressing a press conference along with PSP President Anis Qaimkhani, Vice Chairman Anis Advocate and Dr Sagheer Ahmed at Party Headquarter Pakistan House here on Wednesday. On the occasion 15 other workers of MQM-P affiliated with Bahduarbad and PIB Colony fractions also announced joining the PSP ranks.

Speaking on the occasion, Anis Qaimkhani once again reiterated appeal and asked Dr Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to join PSP and work for the betterment of people.

He said people on daily basis were joining PSP and hopefully party will mark victory in upcoming general election. MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddqiui should end their romance with “KITE” (MQM election Symbol) and think for the people of Sindh those were being deprived of basic facilities since long. Our doors are open for everyone and I ask all to join PSP with a motive to work for people and bring them out from crisis, said Qaimkhani.

He said that party has rejected the results of census and delimitation. PSP mentioning the irregularities and injustice has submitted a plea in Election Commission and will fight the case of the people at any cost.

Talking about KE unannounced load shedding in Karachi, PSP leader said that private power company instead of providing constant supply of electricity were carrying out 10 to 12 hours unannounced load shedding in hot weather. If KE did not change its attitude then party would be forced to initiate protest drive, warned Qaimkhani.

He further said that people of Karachi were facing numbers of issues that also include issue of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC). PSP demand the ruling government to look in to the matter and take measures to relief the citizen in this regard. Qaimkhani also condemned killing of journalist Zeeshan Butt and demanded the government to provide justice to victims family.

Muzamil Qureshi on the occasion told the media men that after the incident of August 22, 2016 most of the MQM members thought that party disputes would be resolved but unfortunately in month of February this year the difference between leaders surfaced on the distribution of party tickets for the election of upper house. The episode demoralized the party workers as the entire leadership of MQM-P was indulged in capturing the governing slot of the party, he added.

Muzamil said that Dr Farooq Sattar know he could only get respect in PSP ranks and keeping in view the truth Sattar should join PSP. He further urged the workers to join PSP and play their role in betterment of Karachi instead of staying homes or saying goodbye to politics.