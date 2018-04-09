Share:

LAHORE - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Wednesday claimed to have arrested two passengers and recovered one kg heroin from them at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP). The arrested, named as Mudasar Ali and Naheed, were travelling to Madina from Lahore. During search, one Kg crystal heroin was recovered from their luggage, said the officials, adding that the both passengers and shifted them to unknown place. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.–Staff Reporter

Customs officials detain SDO

Customs Authorities claimed to have arrested an SDO in Wapda for attempting to smuggle currency at Lahore airport a on Wednesday. Akhtar Mehmood was caught with currency beyond legal limits, officials said. As per rules, a passenger can carry only $10,000 during international travel.

The detainee told the customs authorities that he was carrying currency within limits. But during search, $1,5000, 2,687 Chinese Yuan, and RS9,530 were recovered from him, it is reported.

Customs authorities booked him and shifted him to customs house for further action.–Staff Reporter