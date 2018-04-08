Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting and authorised to verify complaints against PML-N leader Amir Muqam and others over allegations of corruption.

The chairman NAB directed the DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for verifying complaint against PML-N leader Amir Muqam for having assets beyond his known sources of income.

He directed the DG NAB, KP to conduct complaint verification against District Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan for alleged amazement in the government funds and distributing honorarium among employees without completing legal requirements. He also directed Director General NAB, Balochistan to verify complaint against MNA Maulana Ameer Zaman for alleged misappropriation of development funds and having assets beyond known sources of income.

Chairman NAB further ordered DG NAB Balochistan to also verify another complaint against Balochistan MPA Abdul Malik Kakar for allegedly misappropriating development funds.

REFERENCE FILED AGAINST

GB OFFICIALS

Staff Reporter from Gilgit adds: NAB Gilgit-Baltistan filed a reference in Accountability Court Gilgit against Dr Hasan Khan, former secretary health, Dr Nazeem Khan, former director health, Naseer-ud-Din, field programme officer, Sajjad Ali, field monitoring coordinator, Abdul Jabbar, field monitoring coordinator, Rehman-ud-Din, budget and payroll officer, Inam-ur-Rehman, assistant account officer and Kamran, assistant logistic officer, wherein the NAB alleged that illegal appointments or adjustments had been made in the National Programme for Family Planning and Primary Health Care, GB during the period 2011-2013.

The appointing authorities, Dr Hasan Khan and Dr Nazeem Khan, made appointments in violation of laid down criteria by misusing their authority. Also, some of the appointees had fake appointment orders with fake signatures of the then secretary health and director health. Even a few individuals had more than two different appointment orders, the NAB alleged.