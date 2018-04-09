Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the recent developments in Balochistan during the last few days were “very concerning” and “suspicious” with regard to the future of democracy in the country.

Talking to media outside the Accountability Court, he said that a “dubious person” had been made chairman of Senate.

He said that a number of changes had been witnessed in Balochistan, which led to the change in provincial government.

Loyalties and votes of the people were bought for the election of Senate chairman, the former prime minister alleged.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, Imran Khan, used to call Zardari a “disease” and had pledged publicly not to even shake hands with him.

Now Imran should be asked why did the PTI put a stamp on the election symbol of the PPP for the slot of Senate deputy chairman, Sharif said.

He said, “I don’t know the internal strategy of the PPP but whatever is going on Zardari’s side, through his manoeuvrings, is very shameful.”

Sharif also added that the politicians should act as principled individuals and remain steadfast with their stance but leading politicians in the country had become part of a wicked game for power.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should take notice of these “suspicious and dubious” activities and individuals, he said.

Sharif added that those who came to power by buying votes, how would they justify their position in front of the people.

The chief justice is busy checking the quality of milk, while generations of people are awaiting decisions on their cases, Sharif said.

Responding to a question, he said that he had not yet held any discussion with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi about his meeting with the chief justice of Pakistan, and that he would share information with the media after learning about it.

Sharif said that he was not yet allowed to visit his ailing wife in London as doctors had advised that I have to be with her at this critical time for consultation with doctors on vital medical treatment for her.

Replying to a question, the former prime minister said that it would take him only two days for London visit and see her ailing wife.

He said that the court did not even allow him to leave the country during the weekends.

Sharif said that he would question the authorities about the increase in loadshedding in various areas of the country.

During the last five years, thousands of megawatt of electricity has been added to the national grid and there was no loadshedding in the country during the days of my premiership, he added.

Sharif said that he would gather complete information from the concerned authorities, about the reason of loadshedding in the country.

On a question regarding right of vote for overseas Pakistanis, Sharif said that he had been voicing his support for the cause.

Earlier, during cross-examination of the JIT head Wajid Zia resumed on the sixth consecutive day by defence counsel Khawaja Harris during the hearing of Avenfield reference filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

On Wednesday, the JIT head on orders of the court produced record of seven Mutual Legal Assistance (MLAs) letters that were part of the Volume 10 of the JIT report.

These seven MLAs were written to the UAE authorities.

Wajid Zia informed the court that in accordance with the MLA that was sent to Dubai authorities on 12th June 2017, a copy of shares’ sale agreement of 1978 was also attached; however no document was attached with other four MLAs send to Dubai authorities on 15th June 2017.

While further two MLAs were send on 19th June 2017.

Wajid Zia also informed the court that 1980 notary-public agreement was also sent for verification but did not receive any direct reply from notary public of Dubai.

JIT members Irfan Mangi and Kamran Khurshid visited Dubai for a day and both the members got verified employment certificate of Nawaz Sharif from Jabl-e-Ali Free Zone Authority regarding his employment in Capital FZE.

It is corrected that in the certificate; there is no mention of the JIT members and Pakistani official’s application. There is also attestation stamp of JAFZA regarding employment of Mian Nawaz Sharif, said Wajid Zia, adding that owing to shortage of time, the JIT members did not public-notarised the certificate nor verified it from Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai.

The JIT also did not ink the statement of Shahab Sultan Mayser who signed the certificate.

On a question, Wajid Zia informed the court that the JIT had issued a summon to record the statement of Shazi Naqvi but he did not appear.

Wajid Zia also informed the court that the JIT sought analysis on court’s verdict regarding Al-Taufiq case with the assistance of Quist Solicitor, and that analysis was sent first through Whatsapp and later he forwarded it through email; however I cannot disclose to whom that analysis was send as it is confidential.

On this, on the objection of defence counsel Khawaja Harris, the court ordered both the stakeholders to give their arguments on bringing all the confidential information.

Defence counsel Khawaja Harris raised questions regarding identity of the individual in relation to his name, designation or signature who verified contract of employment certificate of Nawaz Sharif.

Wajid Zia responded that this was how verification was done abroad.

During this conversation, NAB Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar interrupted saying time would be wasted if the defence counsel keep on interrupting on every minute and minor detail.

At this, the defence counsel replied that on this very document, a prime minister had been disqualified and you are saying this is a minor point.