Share:

LAHORE - A newborn found on the heaps of garbage near Khayaban-e-Quaid is stable and alive, police and rescue worker said Wednesday.

The baby boy was handed over to doctors at Jinnah Hospital, a rescue worker said. Rescuers rushed to the site soon after some passersby spotted the child and alerted them by phone. Police officer Umar Farooq said they were investigating the incident. “The child is alive and [has been] shifted to hospital,” the SP Sadar police division said. Police sources say they believe unidentified person fled in the darkness after placing the child in the heap of garbage alongside a road near Khayaban-e-Quaid.

Minor’s body found

The body of a newborn was found on garbage in Nishtar Colony police precincts on early Monday. Rescue workers said the child was already expired as they reached the spot. The body was shifted to the morgue. The police were investigating the incident.

Man killed at doorstep

A 22-year-old man was shot dead by two gunmen at the doorstep of his house in Mustafa Town, police said on Wednesday. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. The deceased was identified as Jameel, a resident of Karamat Colony. His family told the police that Babar and his friends shot dead Jameel after a brief altercation over some dispute. Both the killers, said to be neighbours of the victim, fled instantly. The police were investigating the killing.