Share:

THE HAGUE:- An environmental campaign group on Wednesday threatened to take Anglo-Dutch oil giant Royal Dutch Shell to court should it fail to comply with climate targets set out under the Paris Agreement. “Friends of the Earth Netherlands announced today that they will take Shell to court if it does not act on demands to stop its destruction of the climate,” the group said in a statement, accusing the firm of being “among the ten biggest climate polluters worldwide”. The group said Shell promotes gas as a “clean fuel”, as it cited research that “shows that Europe cannot continue to use fossil fuels including gas” and meet its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.