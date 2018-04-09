Share:

islamabad - Nomad Art and Culture Centre would organize six weeks courses in printing making, calligraphy, yoga, miniature, water colour, photography, crafting with paper, children art and craft workshop. The courses would be started from April 7 at the Farm in Islamabad.

The courses would conclude on May 12. The program would be followed by an introductory art workshop, music performance and solo singing. An official of Nomad Art and Culture Centre said that registration has begun for the courses, adding that master trainers would conduct the courses.