KARACHI - As the health issues are persistent in Pakistan, there is a grave need to create more and more awareness among masses about health issues, find root causes and suggest remedies by exploiting all available means of disseminating relevant information especially media in order to ensure better public health.

This consensus was expressed during a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch the first health bulletin of the country. The Centre for Communication Programs Pakistan (CCPP), which has matured the initiative, signed the MoU with two leading private news channels for the launch here on Wednesday.

The inauguration of the bulletin is a part of a larger initiative called Empowerment, Voice and Accountability for Better Health and Nutrition (EVA-BHN), which is a five-year project for amplifying citizens’ voices for their health rights.

EVA-BHN is being implemented through a consortium comprising CCPP and Palladium Pakistan.

With the launch of the health bulletin, the project aims to regularise the dissemination of health contents for Pakistanis. It will inform for timely actions to improve health service delivery and behaviours.

Media engagement and training is a strategic component of EVA-BHN, which aims to bring forth citizens’ demands, highlight health issues and increase knowledge on health.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPP Executive Director Atif Ikram Butt said that there was a need to trigger a national discourse on the need for better health and take necessary actions to ensure it.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Fayaz Ahmed, the Team Lead of EVA-BHN, said that he was positive that the health bulletin will create a positive impact in the lives of ordinary people.