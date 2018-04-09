Share:

The rise of shopping complexes, cafes and other complexes that are concerned with the commercial dealings of the city have occupied a significant chunk of Karachi’s streets, resulting in a higher demand for parking spaces, ergo, the rise of the troubles related to parking have taken the city by storm. There are now more buildings that lack dedicated indoor areas for parking, this has left the common residents with no choice but to park their vehicles outside such districts. The high saturation of parked cars on the city’s streets have resulted in the area of roads to be choked, which have led to issues such as traffic. It is clear that where there are vehicles, there should be areas of parking specialized to accommodate them, failure in doing so will inevitably result in the exacerbation of such a problem.

SYED ABDUL AZIZ,

Karachi, March 20.