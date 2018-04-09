Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) General Manager and Assistant Provincial Commissioner Qamar Shamim highlighted the importance of scouting, saying it was the world's most unique and popular social movement.

He said while addressing the closing ceremony of the Shaheen leader course at PIA Scouts Training Center, Gulistan Johor here the other day.

He said that over 45 million scouts were serving in 161 countries. The PIA scouts leaders playing their role in encouraging national unity and patriotic enthusiasm of young scouts across the country, he added.

Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan inaugurated the week long course. As many as 29 scout leaders including girl scouts from across the country participated in the course.

Course Leader was Muhammad Usman, Deputy Leader Waseemud Din Qureshi, and Course Secretary Tasawwur Attique. Air scout district provided lodging, boarding, facilities for course participants.

Provincial spokesperson Syed Mahboob Qadri, training session consisted on lectures on religion, character building, international scouting, social development, healthcare, scouts expertise and the responsibilities, perwaz system and other activities in training.

Outdoor meeting was held in PAF. All campers participated in the last night grand camp fire. At the end chief guest of the closing ceremony Qamar Shamim gave away the certificates and scarf’s to the successful Shaheen scout leaders.