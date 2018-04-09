Share:

islamabad - The Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police busted five gangs of car thieves consisting of 21 persons during the last two months and recovered 34 snatched and 13 non-Customs paid vehicles worth Rs. 41.6 million from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri said that all efforts were being made to curb crime in the city and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. He said that ACLC of the police recovered 34 stolen vehicles and 13 non-customs paid vehicles from 21 car thieves of five gangs. He said that challans of the car-lifters have been submitted in relevant courts after completing investigation.

The IGP also handed over keys of the stolen vehicles to the original owners. SSP Islamabad Najeeb Ur Rehman Bugvi, SP Investigation Zubair Ahmad Shaikh, In-charge ACLC Inspector Anees Akbar and other police officials were also present on the occasion. The IGP appreciated the hard work of SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi and said that the crime rate has significantly decreased due to his efforts.

The recovered vehicles included Corolla, Mehran, Honda, Khyber, Suzuki pickups, Cuore and Double Cabins. Twenty two vehicles were stolen from areas of Industrial-Area, Shalimar, Shahzad Town, Koral, Golra, Sihala, Khanna, Margalla, Kohsar of Islamabad police stations and some of the police stations from Rawalpindi including Naseer Abad, Sadiq Abad, Chontra. Twelve vehicles were stolen from various police stations of Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Temuri said that efforts of ACLC have drastically reduced the car-lifting incidents in the city.

The IGP said that five teams of ACLC worked efficiently under guidance of SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh and recovered these vehicles.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Bilal, son of Ziarat Khan, Fazal Subhan son of Muhammad Zarian, Farooq Khan, son of Naiz Ali, Shakeel Ahmed, son of Aziz-Ur-Rehman, Rehmat son of Gul Zada Afghani, Zuabir Khan, son of Hakeem Khan, Janas Khan, son of Ali Burhan Shah son of Umer Gul, Ishfaq son of Muhammad Akram, Azher Mehmood son of Ghulam Haider, Shabbar Abbas Shah son of Azhar Hussain Shah, Asad Ilyas son of Muhammad Ilyas, Nisar Ali son of Muhammad Shah, Arshad Ilyas son of Muhammad Ilyas, Sadaqat Masood son of Sahir, Shabbir son of Muhammad Hanif, Zahoor son of Mansab Khan, Abbas Khan son of Muhammad Din, Shaker-Ullah son of Muhammad Ameer, Habib-Ur-Rehman son of Shah Nawaz and Faisal Sadiq son of Muhammad Sadiq.

The vehicles recovered by the police bear the registration numbers IDE-5778 (Corolla), IDG-9743(Corolla), LEB-7965 (Mehran), LRV-7785(Mehran), NC-440(Mehran), HF-517(Mehran), LZQ-7762(Mehran), FSB-2767(Mehran), LEF-942 (Corolla), LEC-7658 (Cuore), LED-6562 (Corolla), LEA-668 (Corolla), RP-9200 (Corolla), LED-7025 (Mehran), LWE-5237 (Alto), ASG-361 (Corolla), ACY-781 (Honda Civic), LED-4928 (Altas), LEH-2844 (Honda), LWQ-0671 (Vigo), ND-842 (Suzuki), IDF-6504 (Mehran), HG-119 (Honda City), JY-275 (Suzuki Liana), JA-5096 (Suzuki Pickup), MQ-615 (Mehran), LEB-6759 (Corolla), LEA-9568 (Mehran, LED-8941 (Mehran), STH-9730 (Bolan), RLB-6355 (Bolan), IDG-1706 (Corolla), STF-9520 (Suzuki Margalla) and AAU-818 (Grande). The IGP said that ACLC is working efficiently under supervision of SSP Islamabad. Temuri further said that a computerized system has been introduced to ensure effective patrolling in the city. He said that this system is connected with Safe City Project and very much helpful for effective security in the city.